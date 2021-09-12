Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after purchasing an additional 290,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,189 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 64.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 504,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 197,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 396.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 197,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 157,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.68. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

