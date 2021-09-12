Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.93 Billion

Analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to announce sales of $12.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.29 billion. Tesla posted sales of $8.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $50.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.67 billion to $53.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $68.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.80 billion to $82.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $712,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,029,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,379,626,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $451,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA traded down $18.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $736.27. 15,121,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,362,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla has a one year low of $351.30 and a one year high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $692.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $667.24.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.