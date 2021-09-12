Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,667 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $232,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $736.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $692.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $728.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.30 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

