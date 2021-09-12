Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 40,604 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 286,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 37,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.19 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

