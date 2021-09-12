The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 114,218 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127,207 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 953.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.45. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Bancorp news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

