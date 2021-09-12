The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $748.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will announce sales of $748.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $746.46 million and the highest is $751.50 million. The Cooper Companies reported sales of $681.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Cooper Companies.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

COO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,687 shares of company stock worth $37,777,128. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

COO stock traded up $3.22 on Friday, hitting $451.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,452. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $425.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.53. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $314.29 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.