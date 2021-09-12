The Descartes Systems Group Inc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.40.

Shares of TSE:DSG opened at C$107.99 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of C$67.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$92.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$82.74. The firm has a market cap of C$9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.84.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total value of C$1,178,502.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,720. Also, Director John Scott Pagan sold 76,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.21, for a total transaction of C$6,272,540.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,493,202.19. Insiders have sold 94,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,812,882 over the last three months.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.