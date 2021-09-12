The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.17 billion-$4.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.380 EPS.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $338.35.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $335.71 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $204.23 and a 52-week high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.87. The stock has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

