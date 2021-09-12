The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Kroger also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.67. 25,239,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,367,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.28.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

