The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Trading 7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $102.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Lovesac traded as high as $67.47 and last traded at $66.99. 5,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 394,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.62.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

In related news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 4.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.53.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

