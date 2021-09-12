The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) PT Raised to C$39.00 at CIBC

The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on The North West from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The North West stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. The North West has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $29.33.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

