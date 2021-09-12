The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.530-$3.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion.

NYSE TTC opened at $107.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toro has a 1-year low of $80.29 and a 1-year high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The Toro’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

TTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of The Toro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Toro stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of The Toro worth $29,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

