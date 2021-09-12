Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,853 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $252,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 259.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,644,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $571.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $540.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.28. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.80 and a 1-year high of $575.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

