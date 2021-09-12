Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 403,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,117,000 after buying an additional 60,120 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 505,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,225,000 after buying an additional 143,542 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 650,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,577,000 after purchasing an additional 42,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 17,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $118.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $75.98 and a 12 month high of $120.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

