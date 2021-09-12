Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $187 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.04 million.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 289,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,407. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $434.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $195,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $688,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,750 shares of company stock worth $997,085. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tilly’s stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 1,768.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Tilly’s worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.