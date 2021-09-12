Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $598.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.79. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TITN. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Machinery stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.52% of Titan Machinery worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.