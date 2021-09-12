Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 100,459 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.19% of Sunrun worth $21,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,954 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 127.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,237 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,894,000 after purchasing an additional 333,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after purchasing an additional 92,947 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Shares of RUN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.70. 9,121,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,213,239. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,360,274.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,801 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,982. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

