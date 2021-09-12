Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 14,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $602,546.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,053 shares of company stock worth $12,097,364. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

New Fortress Energy stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 389,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,425. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 1.62. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

