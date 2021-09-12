Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 6,723 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,148,000 after acquiring an additional 33,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,379,000 after acquiring an additional 73,806 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $11,654,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $115.87 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.36.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

