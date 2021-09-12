Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Takes $2.59 Million Position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 266,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $603,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth about $728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $965,000. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SDAC remained flat at $$9.67 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,700. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

