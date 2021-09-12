Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Buys 15,135 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 42.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.8% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 418,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. 1,303,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,475. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,005.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

