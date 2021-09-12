Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Buys 3,444 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. ONE Gas makes up 1.7% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ONE Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.17.

NYSE:OGS traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.50. 313,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,076. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.88. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

