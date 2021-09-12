Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $313,000 Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,744,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 47.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 7.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.82. 238,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.