Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $475,000 Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 437.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,026,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,015,000 after buying an additional 100,649 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $44,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $90,862.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,692 shares in the company, valued at $859,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $199,336. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.83. 181,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,294. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $213.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

