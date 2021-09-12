Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $616,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,529,020,000 after purchasing an additional 786,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,715,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,245,782. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.05 and a 200 day moving average of $229.30. The company has a market capitalization of $438.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

