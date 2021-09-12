Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Sells 276 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after purchasing an additional 994,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,787,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,075,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, raised their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.15. 2,339,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.27 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.09 and its 200-day moving average is $246.68. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,120 shares in the company, valued at $43,539,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,044 shares of company stock worth $30,519,079. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

