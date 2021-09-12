Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Shares of TSE:TOU traded up C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$38.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,531. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$15.36 and a one year high of C$38.59.
In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.81 per share, with a total value of C$74,519.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,833,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$263,308,930.15. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at C$22,140,504.24. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $723,973 over the last ninety days.
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile
Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
