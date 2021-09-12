Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Earns Buy Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $24.02 on Friday. Traeger has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 million. Traeger’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Traeger will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

