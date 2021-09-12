Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Earns Buy Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.
Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $24.02 on Friday. Traeger has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $32.59.
Traeger Company Profile
Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.
Featured Article: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.