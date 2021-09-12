Transcontinental’s (TCL.A) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Transcontinental has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.22.

Shares of TCL.A opened at C$22.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.45. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$15.47 and a 52 week high of C$26.45.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

