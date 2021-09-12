TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRU. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6,879.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,719 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,954 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,873 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.24. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

