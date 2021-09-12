Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

TRVI opened at $1.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.08.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 96,149 shares during the period. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

