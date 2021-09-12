Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.