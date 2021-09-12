Truist Begins Coverage on Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Truist started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSHD. TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a d rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.33.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $153.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.97, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. Research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 66,827 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $8,518,437.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,437 shares of company stock worth $39,389,863. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $212,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 44.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 38,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

