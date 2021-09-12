Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 10.1% in the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 14,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 18.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.66. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.86 and a beta of 1.89.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $128,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $28,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,770. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

