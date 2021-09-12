U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,600 First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 27,677.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth about $163,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

FCG stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.