Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,379,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,861 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $751,551,000 after purchasing an additional 92,184 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.89 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

