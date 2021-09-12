UBS Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $9.55 on Friday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

