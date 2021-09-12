UBS Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $9.55 on Friday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

