uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 63.39% and a negative return on equity of 84.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ UCL opened at $7.49 on Friday. uCloudlink Group has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $14.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of uCloudlink Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

