Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells $738,368.40 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RARE opened at $101.69 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.48.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 29,799 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RARE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.