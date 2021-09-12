Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells $738,368.40 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of RARE opened at $101.69 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.48.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RARE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
