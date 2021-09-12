UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $453.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to report sales of $453.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $455.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $452.32 million. UniFirst reported sales of $428.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,485. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in UniFirst by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 103,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.