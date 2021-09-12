United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of United States Cellular worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,627,000 after acquiring an additional 39,132 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 21,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USM stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38. United States Cellular Co. has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

