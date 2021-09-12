Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Position Lowered by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,786 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.42% of Universal Electronics worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,479,000 after purchasing an additional 101,535 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 22.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,434,000 after acquiring an additional 73,872 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 653,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after acquiring an additional 73,416 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 21,844 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UEIC has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at $979,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

UEIC stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.88. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The company has a market cap of $675.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.01 million. Research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

