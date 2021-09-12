US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,090 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,582,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,308,000 after acquiring an additional 247,600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,195,000 after acquiring an additional 992,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.61.

HST stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

