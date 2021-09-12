US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,007,000 after buying an additional 76,025 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,285 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,347,000 after acquiring an additional 901,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,557,000 after acquiring an additional 135,931 shares during the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RL stock opened at $112.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

