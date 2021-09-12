US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 78,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,606 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 35,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $685,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TARO. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

TARO opened at $69.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 0.95. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.73.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

