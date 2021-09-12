US Bancorp DE Has $864,000 Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.82. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.