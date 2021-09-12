US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,711,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 121.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,074,000 after buying an additional 257,759 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 67.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 26,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

NYSE HWM opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.93.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.