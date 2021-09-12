US Bancorp DE Trims Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in APA were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in APA by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after buying an additional 1,133,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in APA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,784,000 after buying an additional 48,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in APA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,861,000 after buying an additional 76,493 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth about $26,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in APA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist cut their target price on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.97.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 4.94. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

