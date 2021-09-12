US Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

US Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. B B H & B Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,833,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares in the last quarter.

IVE traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $148.69. The company had a trading volume of 363,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,586. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.20 and a 12-month high of $152.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.57.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

