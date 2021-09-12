US Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

US Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,059 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 5.1% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.15. 308,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,118. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.86. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $77.04.

